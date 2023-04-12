The Northern Region has recorded 106 fire outbreaks in the first quarter of 2023.

It is estimated that these fires cost damage to properties worth GH₵898,385.

This is a decrease of 36.53% in fire outbreaks for the period under review as against 167 fire outbreaks with a cost of damage to properties at GH₵1,257760.2 for the same period in 2022.

The cost of items salvaged from these fires amounted to GH₵18,946,131 for 2023 as against GH₵4,037,727 for the same period in 2022.

A 78.69% increase in items salvaged was recorded in 2023.

According to the data, on average one fire was recorded each day during the period.

A statement issued by the Ghana Fire Service and signed by its Public Relations Officer Baba Hudu said domestic fires were the highest with 48 cases, 12 electrical bushfire cases 11 vehicular fires 10 commercial fires. The rest were institutional- eight, industrial-one and other fires seven.

The statement said the region experienced a new trend of fire outbreaks which were fires that occurred in uncompleted buildings, ravaging a number of them, especially at new settlements. Bushfires from the immediate surroundings spread to these uncompleted buildings setting them ablaze.

It said seven of such cases were recorded as against three in 2022.

It added that the fires recorded suggest a significant decrease compared to 2022.

The statement added that these significant reduction notwithstanding the command will continue to work with all relevant stakeholders and the public to further reduce the rate of fires in the area.