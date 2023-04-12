One of the six suspects standing trial in connection with the murder of Trooper Sherrif Imoro at Taifa, a suburb of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region has been released on health ground.

He has been granted GHC150,000 bail with three sureties, two to be justified with landed properties by the court presided over by Simon J. Gaga.

However, another suspect is crying for more food claiming that he is being underfed.

This comes after two lawyers battled with prosecution for over 30 minutes for bail to be granted to the accused persons against the wish of prosecution who want them remanded.

Counsel who only represented the accused persons who were arrested and charged for dishonestly receiving stolen items prayed the court to grant them bail.

Counsel for three of the four accused persons told the court that the third accused, Ibrahim Abdul Rakib has been battling with ulcer in custody.

He therefore asked the court to admit him to bail so that he can seek proper medical attention since keeping him in custody could aggravate his health condition.

But prosecution led by Superintendent Sylvester Asare opposed to the bail and told the court to adjourn the case.

According to him, the investigations into the case are in advanced stage as prosecution needs ample time to complete.

He pointed out to the keeping accused persons in custody is in the interest of the accused persons and that of the public.

According to the prosecutor, granting them bail will impede and interfere with investigations.

Prosecutor rubbished the claim of suspect demanding for bail on health ground, saying that the accused never complained of any sickness when he was in custody.

He said prosecution is ready to offer medical treatment to the accused person at the Police Hospital.

Interestingly, before the presiding judge could complete drafting his ruling, one of the prime suspects, Samuel Tetteh raised his hand.

When asked by the court his reason, to the dismay of the gallery, he told the court that the food being offered him in the custody was not enough.

He further told the court to direct prosecution to give him enough food.

But the court, after having carefully listened to the applications for bail from counsel and objection by the prosecution, admitted the third accused person to bail on health ground.

The court however, remanded the remaining five accused into police custody for investigations to continue.

The court further directed the police to take good care of the accused persons in custody to be healthy to stand trial to avoid unwanted eventuality.

The main two accused persons arrested for the murder of the military are on trial for conspiracy to commit crime to wit attempted robbery and robbery whereas the four are defending themselves on the charge of dishonestly receiving stolen items.