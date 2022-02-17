President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday reiterated the need for Ghanaians to support the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy (e-levy).

Taking to Twitter, the President stated: “Let’s support Government’s revenue mobilisation drive; let’s support the e-levy. #ELevyForDevelopment.”

He also shared footage to convince Ghanaians that the revenue generated from the levy will among other things be used to create job opportunities for the unemployed in the country.

In the footage, one Francis narrates how he completed the Takoradi Technical University but has been unable to find a job five years after graduating. While narrating his ordeal, Francis grabs his Play Station 5.

He later notes that in order for jobs to be created, the government needs to generate revenue. Francis, therefore, called on all Ghanaians to support the e-levy initiative.

“My friends and I are looking forward to the new opportunity of YouStart, so we can create our own jobs and employ others. Our youth need jobs.

“Government needs revenue to create jobs. Let’s support revenue mobilisation. Let’s support e-levy. e-levy for development.”

Efforts by the President to garner support from the public appears to have been unwelcomed. The character ‘Francis’ in the footage has been trolled since President Akufo-Addo tweeted.

Social media users have opposed the concept adopted by the government’s team.

Francis is playing playstation 5 and using MacBook Pro and you are coming to talk about looking for a job, he’s okay, why was he not able to show his face… oh yeah he’s an actor who doesn’t even support this agenda! https://t.co/y8tg5s5uSM — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) February 16, 2022

They said certain items purportedly owned by Francis do not depict an individual who has been without employment for 5 years.

According to them, such individuals do not own a MacBook as well as a Play Station 5 in a home that appears well furnished.

Unemployed with MacBook and Ps5? Clearly you are out of touch with reality https://t.co/X8HQynmNRh — zoe (@terki__) February 16, 2022

They insist the government is out of touch with reality with its campaign for e-levy approval.

Creating jobs shouldn’t only be about factory works and white color jobs sir,if you concentrate more on the creative industry you won’t get such video with bad sound and lightning and camera work. https://t.co/cFE3dLz4su — SDK (@sdkdele) February 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Francis has been urged to put his MacBook and Play Station out for sale in order to start his business.

Y’all realize “Francis” never once showed his face?? Must take a lot of courage to support this Levy https://t.co/6pe8gfNsaw — Lord manteaw (@Lordmanteaw) February 16, 2022

Unemployed Francis dey own a MacBook, Ps5 and a 50 inch TV. Bossu Francis show us the way 😂😂😂 https://t.co/2wIaGQ5LEi — GuyGuy (@mapar90s) February 16, 2022

They are afraid to show his face. Unemployed with MacBook and PS 5. At least lie well https://t.co/orlvEau6Zv — EvAnS Ne-Yo👑 (@Evans_NeYo) February 16, 2022

1. Why didn’t the guy in the video show his face?

2. If he is unemployed he should sell the PS5 and MacBook and create a living out of it.

3. You can’t even convince us properly, nonsense video. https://t.co/vJ2l2SzII4 — Mr. Enjoyment (@Geniuskojo) February 16, 2022