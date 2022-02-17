President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday reiterated the need for Ghanaians to support the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy (e-levy).

Taking to Twitter, the President stated: “Let’s support Government’s revenue mobilisation drive; let’s support the e-levy. #ELevyForDevelopment.”

He also shared footage to convince Ghanaians that the revenue generated from the levy will among other things be used to create job opportunities for the unemployed in the country.

In the footage, one Francis narrates how he completed the Takoradi Technical University but has been unable to find a job five years after graduating. While narrating his ordeal, Francis grabs his Play Station 5.

He later notes that in order for jobs to be created, the government needs to generate revenue. Francis, therefore, called on all Ghanaians to support the e-levy initiative.

“My friends and I are looking forward to the new opportunity of YouStart, so we can create our own jobs and employ others. Our youth need jobs.

“Government needs revenue to create jobs. Let’s support revenue mobilisation. Let’s support e-levy. e-levy for development.”

Efforts by the President to garner support from the public appears to have been unwelcomed. The character ‘Francis’ in the footage has been trolled since President Akufo-Addo tweeted.

Social media users have opposed the concept adopted by the government’s team.

They said certain items purportedly owned by Francis do not depict an individual who has been without employment for 5 years.

According to them, such individuals do not own a MacBook as well as a Play Station 5 in a home that appears well furnished.

They insist the government is out of touch with reality with its campaign for e-levy approval.

Meanwhile, Francis has been urged to put his MacBook and Play Station out for sale in order to start his business.




