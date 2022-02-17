Government has cut sod for the construction of the first high school in the Yunyoo-Nasuani district of the North East Region.

The 12-unit classroom block at Nasuani, when completed in October, will be used to establish a girls’ model senior high school.

Speaking at a short gathering to introduce the project contractors, MP for the area, Oscar Liwal, told residents that the project was in fulfillment of their longstanding dream to have a secondary school within the district.

The District Chief Executive for Nasuani, Bettie Konan, elaborated on how the Chief of Nasuani considered it prudent to seek a school from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“When we talk of girls education Yunyoo Nasuani district has been left far behind and our Chief thought it wise to request for girls’ modern senior high school from the Vice President through our honorable Member of Parliament through the District Chief Executive, thank God this morning, we are here with contractors to start the contract in Nasuani,” he said.

According to him, getting a secondary education at their doorstep will help reduce the menaces of child forced marriage, teenage pregnancy and Kayaaye, therefore, he appealed to the government not to abandon the project.

“Many of them travel to Kumasi, Accra even Tamale to do ‘kayaaye’ and this is just because of lack of education, some senior high schools are very far so it’s very difficult to get educated at that place, I think this project will help the girls her to be well educated,” they told JoyNews.

“I think teenage pregnancy and forced early marriages will reduce significantly when our girl’s school is established. Our girls here normally find themselves in this situation due to the absence of higher level of educational institutions and also poverty.”