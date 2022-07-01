Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) have topped the Twitter trends following President Akufo-Addo’s direction to Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to begin formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund, for economic support.

A statement signed by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and dated July 1, 2022, said there had already been a conversation between the IMF boss, Kristalina Georgieva and President Akufo-Addo, conveying the government’s decision to engage the Fund.

Right after the news went viral, social media has been buzzing over the matter as the decision has taken many Ghanaians by surprise.

This is because before approaching IMF, the government, on numerous occasions, insisted that a bailout from the Fund is not in its plans to restore fiscal stability in the country.

Several tweeps cannot fathom why the government has resorted to that option when the E-levy was supposed to be the remedy for the economic woes.

The problem, according to some users, is not about going to the IMF as they believe that the crisis is global.

Some people are not happy that the government “forced e-levy down the throats” of the public only to seek an IMF bailout.

Others are questioning why the government has changed its decision from no IMF support to an IMF bailout.

