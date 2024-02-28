Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, John Jinapor, has questioned why the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been unable to persuade President Akufo-Addo to abolish the taxes on Electronic Financial Transactions, commonly known as the E-levy.

According to him, just as Dr. Bawumia proposed to scrap the E-levy if elected President, he could have convinced his boss [Akufo-Addo] to scrap these taxes before the elections.

“Why is Bawumia telling us that if elected he will scrap E-levy but unable to convince his boss to drop it. They are just throwing dust into our eyes just make Dr. Bawumia popular. If he thinks it is not a good, thing, he should just tell his boss to scrap it” he said.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia pledged to scrap E-levy and four other taxes to incentivize Ghanaians to use electronic payment channels.

However, Mr. Jinapor in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem said government cannot scrap E-levy because it was introduced to generate revenue as part of requirements set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) .

As the Ranking member of Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, Mr. Jinapor suggested that if Dr. Bawumia cannot communicate effectively with the President, he should consider resigning.

He questioned the value Dr. Bawumia brings if he can’t influence his own President.

To Mr. Jinapor, Ghanaians are intelligent and shouldn’t be taken for granted by the government.

