President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, February 27. 2024 delivered 2024 State of the Nation Address in Parliament.

This is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

The President gave updates in various sectors such as security, Governance, Education, Health, Infrastructure and efforts against corruption during his address.

President Akufo-Addo outline the government’s primary policy objectives for the year and detail strategies to enhance the current economic situation.

In attendance was Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Mahama, Chief of Staff, Freda Opare and Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo.

Others were Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, IGP George Akuffo Dampare, CDS Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, among others.

Below are exclusive photos from the event

Bawumia and Samira