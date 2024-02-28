Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has asserted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will remain in opposition indefinitely.

According to him, the NDC lacks innovative ideas and is primarily focused on obstructing any positive initiative put forth by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) due to envy and ignorance.

In his assessment, the NDC does not align with the current aspirations of Ghanaians and is therefore destined to remain in opposition for a long time.

Speaking to the media following President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, February 27, Mr. Hammond emphasized that despite prevailing economic challenges, the nation is on a trajectory toward recovery.

K.T. Hammond expressed confidence in President Akufo-Addo’s leadership, adding that Ghana will regain stability under the guidance of the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“Considering the crisis we have all spoken about and considering all that we’ve come to know, the NPP government has done pretty well and from what the government is saying, I think the country will massively back Vice-President Alhaji Bawumia.

“Don’t fall for the propaganda of those guys in the NDC, don’t fall for their propaganda at all. Why did they start shouting and why did former President John Mahama decide to attend for the first time the State of the Nation Address?”

“Mind you, I’m not sure if he’s ever attended in the eight years of President Akufo-Addo’s government. Former President John Mahama decided never to attend.

“Today, he came in there, I’m not sure what is it that he was signaling, but I tell you the good people of Ghana are going to make sure that the NDC sits in opposition till thy kingdom come.”

ALSO READ:

SONA 2024: I don’t drink alcohol – Akufo-Addo [Video]

Watch CCTV footage of how passengers escaped robbery attack on Accra-Kumasi highway