Regional Minister for Oti, Joshua Makubu, has taken decisive action following an unfortunate incident in which six decayed bodies were found dumped in front of the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly.

The negligence of certain officials led to this distressing situation, and the Minister has directed the Regional Chief Director to sanction those responsible.

The individuals to be held accountable are the Nkwanta South Municipal Coordinating Director, Joseph Abugri, and the Environmental Health Officers, David Okuegye, and others involved in the incident.

They allegedly disregarded their duties and failed to ensure the proper and dignified burial of the bodies.

An emergency meeting was convened by the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to investigate the matter, revealing that all necessary arrangements had been made for the burial of the unknown bodies.

The bodies were supposed to be laid to rest at the Municipal Morgue and Nkwanta St. Joseph Catholic Hospital Mortuary.

However, due to negligence, the bodies were left unburied, and their decayed remains were discovered dumped in front of the Municipal Assembly.

The Transport Officer, David Okuegye, was responsible for ensuring the vehicle used for the operation had enough fuel, but he failed in his duty.

The Environmental Health Officers were also implicated in the incident, displaying arrogance in their actions and improperly disposing of the bodies when they ran out of fuel during the process.

In light of this distressing situation, the Regional Minister has called on the Regional Chief Director to thoroughly assess the ethics of the local government and take appropriate disciplinary measures against those involved.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nkwanta South, Bright Lenwah, has expressed his belief that this incident was an act of sabotage intended to tarnish his reputation as Chief Executive.

He asserted that all necessary budgets were released for the proper burial of the bodies, leaving him puzzled as to why they ended up in front of the Assembly due to a mere lack of fuel.

