A drone pilot working under the Sustainable Land and Water Management Program with the Ministry of Environment, Science Technology and Innovation in the Ashanti region has drowned in the Offin River.

Isaac Ofosu died while the anti-illegal small scale mining taskforce was chasing after illegal miners on the Offin River at Dunkwa in the Ashanti region.

Sources say he died in the process of saving a team member from drowning. Although he was successful in his attempt to save his colleague, Isaac himself was unable to make it out of the water.

The team has been fighting illegal mining under the watch of the Ministry for sometime now.

The incident has been reported to the Dunkwa police who are currently investigating the matter.

Meanwhile his body, which is reported to have been retrieved hours after the incident has been deposited at the morgue.