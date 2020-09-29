A driver with the State Transport Corporation (STC) situated in Ho has given a detailed account of how the bus station was attacked by persons suspected to be members of secessionist group, the Homeland Study Group Foundation.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Tuesday, the driver said the incident happened around 2:am.

According to him, he was asleep when he heard gun shots being fired at the bus he was sleeping in.

“I was asleep in the back seat of the car when I heard gunshots through the glass, so I immediately got up I rushed out,” he said.

“When I stepped out, the men grabbed me and asked me to raise my hand and bend down. They then started hitting and beating me with their guns. I had to beg them not to kill me,” he added.

The driver further said a security man on duty was also attacked.

The suspected members of the secessionist group, according to the driver, took to their hills upon hearing the siren of a fire service vehicle.

A group of armed men is reported to have attacked the STC bus station situated in Ho, the Volta Regional capital.

One of the STC buses parked at the station was burnt beyond recognition by the suspected secessionists.

