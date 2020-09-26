Some 31 suspected members of the Western Togoland separatists have been flown to Accra from the Volta Region by a joint police-military team.

They are set to be handed over to the Bureau of National Investigations office in Accra for questioning into happenings in the region earlier on Friday, September 25.

The culprits, believed to be members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation, comprise 30 men and a woman.

Personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Unit of the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies are currently on what they describe as a “high-risk emergency operation.”

The secessionists, who had earlier conducted a simultaneous attack on the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, say they want the Region to be an autonomous country known as Western Togoland.

The number is also an increase from the initial reported 21 arrested persons.

A search conducted at the Airforce base in Burma Camp before being moved to the Bureau, revealed each of them possessed the new voters’ ID cards, suggesting that the suspects are Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Western Togoland Restoration Front, the political wing of the Western Togoland independence struggle, has ordered all Ghanaian security forces out of the Western Togoland within 24 hours, saying they “must not take any weapons or ammunitions along with them.”