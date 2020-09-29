Another separatist group is reported to have attacked the State Transport Corporation (STC) situated in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital.

The attack which was carried out by armed militants of the separatist group Monday midnight fired gun shots before proceeding to assault the driver of the bus.

They are reported to have set one of the buses on fire during the attack.

STC bus burnt by alleged secessionist group Western Togoland

The incident which happened at the Ho Civic Centre at the intercity STC yard has heightened the presence of security forces in the area.

READ ALSO:

It is currently unclear if the perpetrators are members of the Western Togoland Restoration Front.

This latest incident comes just days after some 31 suspects alleged to be secessionists were remanded by an Accra Circuit Court into BNI custody for two weeks.

They are facing five provisional charges including conspiracy to attend a prohibited meeting, unlawful gathering and rioting.

Watch video below: