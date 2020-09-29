A husband has hit a man dead with a stick after he caught him having sex with his wife inside their marital home on Sunday night.

A man believed to be in his late 20s, was having sex with Nowerina Nassozi, 32, when the woman’s husband, Charles Nkubi, 50, sneaked into the house and hit him on the head.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said the incident happened at Kiwalimu Zone, Wampewo Parish in Kasangati Township, Wakiso District.

“The suspect caught the deceased red-handed having carnal knowledge with his wife, Nasozi in his house. It is alleged Nkubi picked a big stick and beat the man several times on the head killing him instantly,” ASP Owoyesigyire said.

The deceased hasn’t yet been identified.

Nkubi has been arrested on a holding charge of murder.

However, ASP Owoyesigyire said they “will determine the offences against the suspect after establishing whether the act was a crime of passion or intentional”.

“Nkubi has admitted to having hit the deceased but said it was out of anger. An exhibit, a big stick, has been recovered from the scene to help us with investigations,” he said.

Often suspects in the crime of passion are charged with manslaughter.

The body of the deceased person was conveyed to Mulago mortuary for postmortem.

Police are still looking for Nassozi, who was with the deceased. She is said to have taken off as her husband was beating the deceased.

The number of crimes of passion in the country are high in the country. Last year, 4,718 homicide cases were reported to police, which was a 4.9 percent increase compared to 2018. At least 360 cases were a result of domestic violence.

On Friday, the Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola said there should be efforts to reduce homicide cases since they have a potential of scaring away investors.