Kevin-Prince Boateng has made an offer to help the families of the colt footballers who died in a car accident at Offinso last week.

The former AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspurs player’s comment comes after eight players died after a mini-van travelling with 24 colts players to a registration centre veered off the road and fell into the Offinso river leaving six players to die on the spot.

The news shook the Ghana football fraternity with Caf and FIFA also extending their condolences to the families.

The Ghana international has also pledged to offer support to the families.

“I heard about it and it really made me sad,” he told Joy News.

“I first saw it on Social Media and I called a friend to find out if it was true. He told me about it and I felt really really sad because I have kids of my own, one is 12 and one is six so it’s a big tragedy and it hit me hard,” he added.

“Like I said I heard it in the news and that is why I am here, I want to help.

“Anything that is necessary, I want to help. I want to get in touch with the families. I want to give them the necessary support to feel free. I know it’s hard, and I know how hard it is for parents to bury their children,” he added.

Four of the dead young footballers have been buried. The other four will also be given a mass burial on Thursday with the government ready to foot the bills.

The injured players aged between 12 and 15 have now been discharged and will undergo a restorative seminar from the Ghana Football Association and a medical team from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.