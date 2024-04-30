Bright Kwashie, a 32-year-old driver, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding a businessman of GH¢1,058,600.

Kwashie allegedly collected the money from the businessman to sell him an auctioned Toyota RAV4 4, Mercedes Benz S360, Kia Picanto and four generator plants but failed to do so.

Kwashie was joined in the dock by Divine Kwasi Agbeyagah, a teacher who pretended to be a Customs Officer and helped him commit the crime.

The two accused have been granted bail to the sum of GH¢100,000, with three sureties, one of whom must own landed property.

The court granted bail after the Office of the Attorney General requested the case docket since the sum involved in the matter exceeded GH¢500,000.

The court, presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah, has adjourned the matter to May 26, 2024.

The prosecution said that the complainant, Philip Osabutey, is a vehicle and general goods dealer.

Kwashie is a resident of Odomi in the Oti Region, whereas Agbeyagah is a teacher who lives in Nsakye, near Nsawam, and from Odomi in the Oti Region.

The court heard that in March 2021, the complainant wanted to buy some vehicles and asked his friend Nicolas Afitoo, a witness in the case, to assist him.

The prosecution said the witness then introduced his nephew, Kwashie, to the complainant as an errand boy who would look up information on the vehicles the complainant wanted.

According to the prosecution, Kwashie later informed the complainant that he had a Customs Officer friend named Chief Atomi who was in charge of the Aflao Customs Boarder Checkpoint and could help him acquire several vehicles to be auctioned, including a Toyota Rav 4, valued at GH¢120,000, a Mercedes-Benz S360 at GH¢395,000, a Kia Picanto for GH¢16,000, and four generator plants from Togo.

Additionally, the complainant was required to pay GH¢67,000 for documents.

The prosecution said that the complainant made an initial payment of GH¢70,000 to Kwashie, for which he provided a receipt.

Kwashie subsequently gave the complainant 24 telephone numbers to wire money to.

The prosecution said that the complainant made various payments totalling GH¢1,058,600 to the telephone numbers.

On April 15, 2021, while the complainant was waiting for the goods to be delivered, Kwashie introduced Agbeyagah to him over the phone as a Customs Officer and uncle who could assist with the documentation of the goods.

The prosecution said Agbeyagah told the complainant to transfer GH¢22,300 to his mobile money account to facilitate the documentation.

The complainant waited for the goods, but they were not delivered, so he petitioned the Police Intelligence Directorate, and Kwashie was arrested at his hideout in Akpafu, Oti Region, and turned over to the Criminal Investigations Department’s Auto Theft Unit.

The prosecution said Agbeyagah was apprehended on May 20, 2023, by the Police and admitted the offence, claiming that he sent GH¢10,000 to Kwashie on his Momo account and was only given GH¢1,300 in commission.

During their investigation, the police obtained mobile money records from Agbeyagah’s personal phone number for Richard Atigah, Samira Sulley, God; Love Ventures, Refuge Agbogah, Bright Kwashie, and Mohammed Abdul, which were then transferred to Kwashie, the first accused person.

The prosecution said Kwashie failed to lead the police to the other accused persons allegedly involved in the matter.

