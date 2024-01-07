Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has had his suspension lifted by the NBA after missing 12 games.

Green was banned indefinitely for striking Phoenix Suns player Jusuf Nurkic in the face during the Warriors’ 119-116 defeat in December.

The incident was the third time the 33-year-old had been ejected this season.

The NBA said Green had “completed steps that demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players”.

It added: “He has engaged in meetings with a counsellor and has met jointly on multiple occasions with representatives of the NBA, the Warriors, and the National Basketball Players Association, both of which will continue throughout the season.”

When Green was given his indefinite suspension, the NBA said it had given him a rare open-ended ban because of his “repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts”.

He was given a five-game ban for putting Minnesota Timberwolves centre Rudy Gobert in a headlock on 14 November.

The forward was also ejected for two technical fouls against the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in November and was suspended during the play-offs in April after stamping on Sacramento Kings player Domantas Sabonis.

In 2016 he was suspended for game five of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers for a low blow on LeBron James.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 48 points and registered 17 rebounds but could not stop his Milwaukee Bucks side from losing 112-108 to the Houston Rockets.

Alperen Sengun, with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Jabari Smith Jr, with 14 points and 12 rebounds, posted double-doubles for the Rockets in the victory.

Jayson Tatum registered 38 points, 13 rebounds and six assists as well as making eight of his 13 three-point attempts as he helped the Boston Celtics to a 118-101 victory against the Indiana Pacers.