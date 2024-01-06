Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round as four second-half goals took them past Championship side Preston at Stamford Bridge.

Armando Broja opened the scoring with a superb glancing header from Malo Gusto’s left-wing cross just before the hour mark and Thiago Silva was left unmarked to head home from a corner eight minutes later.

A third goal in 11 minutes came when Raheem Sterling’s dipping free-kick from 20 yards out beat a helpless Freddie Woodman in the Preston goal.

Enzo Fernandez added a fourth from close range late on following a check by the video assistant referee after he had initially been flagged offside.

The scoreline was harsh on Preston, who were lively in the first half and looked to attack Chelsea at every opportunity, but the hosts had the better chances.

Cole Palmer had the pick of them but dinked wide after being picked out by a pinpoint ball over the top from Fernandez, who had an excellent chance of his own but headed straight at Woodman from six yards out.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were far more clinical after the break to take the game away from Preston as the visitors tired.

Chelsea can now turn their attention to the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Middlesbrough on Tuesday.