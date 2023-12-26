The Old Tafo constituency in the Ashanti region will yet again witness a nip-and-tuck contest as Dr. Serwaa Donkor contests to unseat incumbent member of parliament for the area.

She is seeking to become the first female member of Parliament for the constituency.

Dr. Donkor is in a fierce contest with incumbent Member of Parliament, Vincent Ekow Assafuah.

After coming second in the 2020 parliamentary primaries against the current MP, Dr. Donkor is convinced her time is now to serve the people of Old Tafo and Pankrono.

Amongst other developmental project for the area, she plans of instituting the Tafo -Pankroni Development Fund – common fund aimed at soliciting monetary support for developmental projects in the constituency.

“We can’t only use government funds to develop a community. We must find innovative ways to be able to address the myriad of problems that communities have,” she said.

Dr. Donkor holds the record as the first female President of the University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council.

“There are myriads of problems the people here have. I understand development and leadership and I want to bequeath the people of Tafo-Pankrono with the leadership skills I have,” she emphasized.

The Coordinator for the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme (NAELP) is preaching unity post-elections as she believes the delegates and other aspirants much wield support for Dr. Bawumia in the constituency.

For delegates in the constituency, the coming of Dr. Serwaa Donkor is a sign of hope, restoration and development.

“It hasn’t been easy these past years. But I believe once Serwaa becomes the MP, we will have a lot more of improvement in the constituency. Tafo-Pankrono yearns for another leader,” Aseda Gyamfi said.

The Ashanti region boasts as the region with the highest number of parliamentarians with the New Patriotic Party holding a majority of these seats.

Forty-three out of the 47 seats are on the ticket of the ruling NPP.

But the first deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-wusu, Majority leader and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei Mensah, Emmanuel Marfo of the Oforikrom Constituency, alongside MP for Kwabre East, Francisca Oteng Mensah are not in the race for the upcoming elections.

Bawumia backs Afua Asantewaa; makes surprise appearance at Sing-A-Thon venue