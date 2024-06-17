Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has released the First Episode of their First-ever TV program – ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ on their social media handles.

‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ is a pan African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa.

The TV program is currently broadcasting on KTN Home in Kenya, every Saturday at 5 pm and repeated every Thursday at 6:30 am.

It has also been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many countries like BTV (Botswana) Mashariki TV (Burundi), GHOne&TV3 (Ghana), QTV (The Gambia), LNTV (Liberia), Mibawa Limited (Malawi), Defi Media (Mauritius), AYV TV (Sierra Leone), NTV (Uganda), ZNBC TV (Zambia), and ZBC (Zimbabwe) and it immediately captured the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across Africa. “Our Africa” TV Program will soon be broadcast on GTV in Ghana, NBC in Namibia, and ZTN in Zimbabwe,. “Our Africa” TV Program is also currently on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook: http://apo-opa.co/3RdVvT8, Instagram: http://apo-opa.co/3RcCFeZ, Twitter: http://apo-opa.co/3x5PUY2 and YouTube: http://apo-opa.co/4aJfWy0) and Merck Foundation (Facebook: http://apo-opa.co/3Xbc4D0, Instagram: http://apo-opa.co/3x7ius3, Twitter: http://apo-opa.co/4aTy5sW and YouTube: http://apo-opa.co/4ejGIjF).

The theme for the First Episode is Diabetes Awareness.

Watch the First Episode promo here: https://apo-opa.co/3KKQHAH

Watch the First Episode here: https://apo-opa.co/3RuA5Bh

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, “Our first-of-its-kind TV program breaks the silence about many critical and sensitive social and health issues in Africa such as; Diabetes, Ending Child Marriage, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Stopping GBV, Ending FGM and Breaking Infertility Stigma, among other social and health issues affecting the continent. We have established the first ‘Fashion and Art community with Purpose’ community across 20 countries.”

“I am very happy to receive this very positive and encouraging feedback on the show from our African viewers. I have received numerous messages on our social media about how they enjoyed and benefited from the first episode and are looking forward to watching more episodes with their family and friends. They found the show to be very entertaining and informative at the same time”, added Dr. Kelej.

The first episode focuses on raising awareness about the rising incidence of Diabetes and ways to prevent it, through the African Community of Fashion and Art with Purpose. In the African region, currently, 24 million adults are living with diabetes in the IDF (International Diabetes Federation) Africa Region. The figure is projected to rise by 129% to 55 million by 2045.

The episode also raises awareness about diabetes early diagnosis. The guests highlighted the early signs and symptoms can include frequent urination, increased thirst, feeling tired and hungry, vision problems, slow wound healing, and yeast infections. They also highlighted diabetes prevention such as eating healthy, exercising regularly, stopping smoking, and limiting alcohol intake.

The first episode featured designs from Gabriel Froid and Kinneh Mbenga, young designers from Mauritius and The Gambia; Cwezi, a popular singer from Ghana; Teenusha Soobrah, a Nutritionist from Mauritius. The purpose was to educate our African communities about the prevention and early diagnosis of Diabetes through dialogue, featuring awareness messages in their designs. Moreover, creating a song about diabetes called “No More Diabetes” by Cwezi, Singer and Musician from Ghana.

“I am very proud to inform all our viewers that Merck Foundation has been providing specialty training for African, Asian, and Latin American doctors to better manage diabetes, hypertension, and endocrinology patients, through their “Merck Foundation Nationwide Diabetes&Hypertension Blue Points Program” in partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health and Medical Societies.”

“Merck Foundation, in partnership with First Ladies, has provided 760 scholarships for Endocrinology, Diabetes Management, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Obesity&Weight Management, Cardiology (English, French, Portuguese, Spanish) for doctors from 43 countries in Africa and beyond. Furthermore, the Master course in the Clinical Management of Diabetes in 4 languages- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish, endorsed by Diabetes UK for doctors from African and Latin American countries,” added Dr. Kelej.

“But Merck Foundation has provided more than 1810 scholarships to doctors from 52 countries in 42 critical and underserved specialties such as; reproductive and sexual care, oncology, respiratory care, acute care, advanced surgery, pediatric emergency, orthopedic, neonatal care, fertility care and embryology, and more”, Dr. Rasha Kelej emphasized.

Merck Foundation together with their partner African First Ladies have also announced Call for Applications for two themes of 2024 Edition of Awards for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, Musicians/ Singers, and new potential talents in these fields from African countries. The themes of the two categories of awards are – 1) Breaking Infertility Stigma, Support Girls’ Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV and/ or Women Empowerment at all levels, and 2) Promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Moreover, Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies has also released 8 inspiring children’s storybooks in three languages – English, French,&Portuguese and around 30 songs to address health and social issues by local singers across Africa. To read the Merck Foundation storybooks and listen to Merck Foundation songs, please visit: https://apo-opa.co/3RwVPMR

Merck Foundation has also launched ‘Sugar Free Jude’ and ‘Mark’s Pressure’ the first Animation Films to raise awareness about Diabetes&hypertension and to promote Healthy Lifestyle, amongst children and youth in Africa and beyond. These animation films are adaptation of their children’s storybooks.

Watch the “Sugar Free Jude” and “Mark’s Pressure” Animation film here:

https://apo-opa.co/4epcmw4

https://apo-opa.co/3VuNlXw

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Merck Foundation.

Contact details:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

+91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

About Merck Foundation

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Flickr.