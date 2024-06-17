Marcus Rashford’s poor form for Manchester United meant he could have no complaints about being left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad, believes his club boss Erik ten Hag.

Along with Manchester City’s Jack Grealish, Rashford was a surprise omission from Gareth Southgate’s party for the tournament in Germany.

Anthony Gordon, Eberechi Eze and Jarrod Bowen were among the wide players preferred to Rashford, who had been a mainstay in the Three Lions’ squad since making his first tournament appearance at Euro 2016.

Rashford scored just seven goals in 33 Premier League appearances in 2023-24 as the Red Devils limped to an eighth-place finish – their lowest in the competition’s history.

Only in 2015-16, 2016-17 (both five) and 2021-22 (four) has Rashford scored fewer goals in a top-flight campaign.

Speaking in his role as a pundit for NOS on Sunday, Rashford’s club manager said the forward had not done enough to be considered for his country.

“Grealish and Rashford were both lacking this season. And when you are lacking, you risk not getting picked for your country,” Ten Hag said.

Ten Hag’s job was thought to be under threat as United enter their first full season under the Jim Ratcliffe regime, but it was confirmed last week he will stay at the helm.

He was asked on Sunday whether he had any desire to manage the Netherlands in the future, but he maintains he is content at Old Trafford.

“I’ve never been chasing anything,” Ten Hag said. “I’m very happy with where I am now. And I want to make the most of it.”