Famous Ghanaian comedian and actor Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, has been spotted in a video with a disheartened look on his face after a physical altercation between his fellow actors Big Akwes and Frank Naro ensued at a Celebrity Football Gala.

In the video that popped up online, Ras Nene was seen speaking to Big Akwes, who looked visibly upset and still reeling from the aftermath of his scuffle with Frank Naro.

The scuffle began when Frank Naro went to the stands to greet Wayoosi and other Ghanaian celebrities.

However, Frank did not greet Big Akwess because of their past differences, but fellow Kumawood actor Wayoosi urged him to greet him and accord him the same level of respect he gave others at the stand.

After some convincing, Naro decided to greet the Kumawood actor. This resulted in Big Akwes slapping him.

Ras Nene, who was also present at the gala, seemed visibly affected by the incident and can be seen in the video speaking to Big Akwes with a look of disappointment. The video has since gone viral on social media, with many fans expressing their concern for the well-being of Frank Naro and condemning Big Akwes.

