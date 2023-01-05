The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Gas Company, Dr Benjamin Asante, has been announced as the best Public Sector CEO of the year by the FAKS Investigative Services.

The FAKS Investigative Services in a press statement dated 3rd January 2022 announced to the public the Performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Regional Ministers for the year 2022.

The exercise included the performance of Members of Parliament (MPs) and the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

The survey, according to the investigative services focused on the assessment and work done by the ministries, agencies, opinions from the public, as well as information from the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs).

Concerning the Members of Parliament, the team considered development in their constituencies and works in parliament as well.

The team from the investigative services is made up of researchers, media practitioners and academia.

The survey took place between October and December 2022, and it was the 11th Edition of FAKS’s project.

Respondents to the survey were civil society organizations (CSOs), teachers, students, business owners, drivers, traders, Journalists, traditional rulers, and others.

The western region recorded the highest number of respondents, followed by Bono East, Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, Ahafo, Western North, Central, Upper East, Upper West, Volta, Oti, Bono, North East, Northern, and Savanna respectively.

In total, 4,572 respondents were recorded in 2022 as against 3,953 respondents recorded in the 2021 survey. Out of the 4,572 feedbacks received, 3,103 of the respondents, representing 67.87% were females while the remaining 1,469 representing 32.13% were males. Meanwhile, the ranking was between 50% and 100%.