The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has condemned the recurring attacks on security personnel and operatives by armed robbers and deviants in the country.

He gave assurance that those behind such attacks would suffer the consequences of their actions irrespective of how long they evaded arrest.

Addressing the ninth graduation ceremony of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFSC) in Accra yesterday, Dr Bawumia said “as Chairman of both the Armed Forces and Police Councils, we want to assure our soldiers and police men and women that these recalcitrant elements will not go unpunished.

“It is totally unacceptable that our comrades, who have dedicated their lives to the maintenance of law and order, would pay the ultimate price through the evil activities of some misguided elements in our society,” he added.

Course 44

The “Course 44” graduates included politicians, civil and public servants, personnel from sister security services, the media and industry players.

The course commenced on September 9, 2022, with 86 officers, an increase from previous 82.

Sixty-one of them were drawn from the Ghana Armed Forces while the remaining 25 were officers from 11 sister African countries — Benin, Botswana, Cote d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Liberia, Malawi, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania and Togo.

A Ghanaian officer was withdrawn from the course on medical grounds.

In all, 85 military students passed the senior command and staff course with 76 of them graduating with Master of Science (Msc) in Defence and International Politics certificates.

Terrorism

On threats of terrorism, Dr Bawumia said the issue remained a challenge to the country and its neighbours.

He said recent attacks in the sub region had highlighted the determination of the terrorists to expand their activities beyond landlocked sahelian countries where the insurgency had claimed many lives and property within the last decade.

The Vice-President mentioned chieftaincy conflicts and tribal clashes, among others, as some of the issues that had made the country susceptible to exploitation by terrorist groups.

He said it was for these reasons that the Ministry of National Security had intensified its “see something, say something” campaign to create more public awareness of safety and security.

Dr Bawumia called for effective coordination of efforts of the security agencies to resolve such issues, saying “I urge you to stay in touch with your military counterparts and also exchange information regularly.

“The networks you will develop over the period should serve as a foundation for improved and efficient collaboration among yourselves, as well as other stakeholders,” he added.

Plagiarism software

The Commandant of the GAFSC, Major General Irvine Nii-Ayitey Aryeetey, said the college had acquired a plagiarism software which had been made available to both students and staff, adding that the college would soon begin the acquisition of 200 laptops to enhance teaching and learning.

He said his outfit was also making attempts to improve technology in auditoriums, including creating syndicated rooms with smart screens and other gadgets to facilitate teaching and learning.

Major-General Aryeetey expressed appreciation to Elegant Homes for donating $10,000 as seed money towards the project.

He also commended the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the United Kingdom and other stakeholders and partners for their immense support to the college over the years.

The Commandant further said with the approval of the Staff College Control Board, coupled with having satisfied accreditation requirements, the college would commence an MSc in Defence and Security Studies and a PhD in Defence and International Politics this year.

The Honour Graduate Award (Overall Best Graduate) went to Major Kojo Otchere Prempeh from GAF. He received a trophy, a book and a 43-inch LD Television as reward.