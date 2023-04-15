Late former Member of Parliament for the Old Tafo constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr Anthony Osei Akoto, will be buried today, Saturday, April 15.

The burial service will take place at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.

The former Monitoring and Evaluation Minister died on Monday, March 20, 2023, after a short illness.

He served four terms and was the Ranking Member on the Committee on Finance, and member of the Committee on Interior and Defence.

Dr Akoto Osei obtained a PhD from Howard University in 1987, a Master of Arts degree in Applied Economics from the American University in 1980.

He had earlier obtained a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Degree in Economics from Oberlin College in Ohio in 1978.

He attended Achimota and Opoku Ware Secondary Schools, where he obtained his G.C.E Advanced and Ordinary levels respectively.

Dr Akoto Osei was considered as one of the finest Economist in recent years, acquiring his experience from providing consultancy services for the World Bank (Korea Division) in 1987, teaching at Dillard and Howard Universities from 1984 to 1995 as an Associate Professor in Economics and as a Research Fellow for the Centre for Policy Analysis (CEPA) from 1996-2001 in Ghana.

He had many academic publications in the area of Monetary, International and Quantitative Economics to his name.