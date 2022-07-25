Okwahuhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, has admonished the newly-elected national executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to eschew differences to help the party win the 2024 elections.

He advised the elected members to adopt innovative ways to help the government focus on eradicating poverty, creating jobs and constructing more infrastructure in the country.

According to him, hard work, love, unity and grassrootd involvement, if entrenched, will help the party retain power in the upcoming general election.

Daasebre Akuamoah said this when a delegation of executives led by the National Chairman and General Secretary of NPP, Stephen Ntim and Justin Kodua respectively paid a courtesy call to his palace at Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Sunday, July 24.

Mr Ntim, on behalf of the delegates, expressed their gratitude to the chief for the immense support the government has received over the years.

He assured him of the party’s continuous effort to collaborate with traditional leaders to promote national development.