Veteran Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni celebrated her birthday on Saturday, July 22, 2022, and the actress looked radiant as ever in a pretty photo she shared on her Instagram page.

She thanked God for how far He had brought her. In the photo, she wore a beautiful brown African print dress with violet little half-moon designs encrusted all over it.

Awuni, who is in her 50s, looked young as ever as her skin glowed in the photo.

She posed next to an expensive Mercedes Benz AMG as she gave a warm smile.

The photo had fans gushing over her as they shower her with praise and wished her a happy birthday.

