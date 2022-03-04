Janet Lamptey, one of the daughters of Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni, has dropped lovely videos on social media.

Janet turned a year older on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

In celebration of her new age, Janet took to her Instagram page to show off her beauty. In the first of her videos, Janet is seen dressed in a leopard skin print.

She turned around and was feeling herself.

Sharing the video, Janet wished herself a happy birthday and thanked God for adding another year to her life. “Happy birthday to me. Thank you Lord,” she said.