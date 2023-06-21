

The Founder and General Overseer of RoyalHouse Chapel International, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, has called on politicians in Ghana to stop making promises they cannot fulfil.

He was speaking with Pastor Ato Acquah in a special Fathers’ Day edition of JoyFM’s Christian talk show ‘A Walk with Jesus‘ on Sunday.

The Apostle General raised concerns about how the majority of Ghanaians today are beginning to lose interest in democratic practice because politicians fail to honour the promises they make to the electorate during their campaigns for power.

He said that “People are hurting and suffering to the extent that we are coming to a place where people are losing faith in our democratic practice”.

He said “We are tired from the greed, corruption, fighting and politicking of politicians.”

Rev. Ankrah lamented about the worrying situation where politicians in whose care the management of the resources of the nation is entrusted for the benefit of the citizenry fail to properly manage it for the benefit of all.

He cautioned that if the situation does not change the youth will lose trust in political leaders and in fathers in general, citing the frustration the youth go through due to their inability to find jobs and also benefit from the resources of the nation.

The Apostle General advised the electorate to desist from voting for persons simply because they come from their tribe or political party.

Their focus, he admonished, should be on the person’s qualities and what he or she has to offer the nation.

Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah also called on all Christians to seek the face of the Lord in prayer.

“Ask God for direction on who will take this nation to the next level and the people you have to vote for and consider,” he said.

