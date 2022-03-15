Rapper Kwaw Kese has not let go of the memory of his late manager, Fennec Okyere.

On Sunday he took to social media to mourn him right years after his sad death.

“Dear Fennec I’ve been through a lot since the devil took you away. All the people we did good for, are paying me back with hatred. Pls don’t let our enemies feel victorious, the day we’ll get to know your killers is the day my heart will rejoice. I love you forever. Your brother, Kwaw,” he wrote in an Instagram post after sharing a photo with him and TV & radio personality KOD.

Fennel, who was one of the renowned artiste managers In his prime, was brutally murdered on March 13, 2014 at his Spintex home.

Police allegedly found him in a pool of blood in his bedroom with wounds on his body from stabbing.

To date, the police haven’t been able to find his murderer or murderers.

At the time fellow artiste manager, Bulldog was arrested over his murder. This was as a result of an alleged threat statement Bulldog made to Fennec during a misunderstanding between his team, VIP and Kwaw Kese. However, Bulldog was later released over reports that there was no evidence of him committing the murder.

Kwaw says his heart will rejoice the day everyone will get to know Fennec’s killers.