You don’t need herbal concoctions to last long in bed.

Except it is a quickie, no one wants to last one- or two minutes during intercourse.

When you have all the time in the world, it is best to stretch the sexual experience as long as possible.

Here are some tips to make you last longer in bed:

1. Do not make orgasm the goal

If your sole purpose is to orgasm, then you will rush the experience trying to chase that high. Don’t be in a hurry to climax.

I know you have not heard it before, but sex can be enjoyable without orgasm, and this is not discounting how great orgasms feel.

2. Use a condom

Condoms are important for many reasons. For one, they protect against unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, but they also make sex more enjoyable for the woman. Good condoms are made of latex and have lubrication that helps with penetration. Condoms also reduce sensitivity, so you are less likely to orgasm quickly.

3. Stop when you think you are about to experience orgasm

If an orgasm or ejaculation seems imminent, take a break, and resume, this will help you last longer in bed.

For men, pressing the tip of the penis reduces the chance of orgasming quickly.

4. Focus on foreplay

Kissing and sensual touches can feel so good and increase the chances of climaxing. Also, when a lot of time is spent on foreplay, if penetration and ejaculation happen in a few minutes it won’t feel like such a let-down.

5. Exercise and practice yoga

Exercising will improve your ‘stamina’ in bed. Kegel, Yoga and Pilates also strengthens the pelvic floor muscles. These are ways to exercise your pelvic bones and tighten a ‘loose’ vagina.