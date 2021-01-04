There is “too much turbulence at this time for you to go and bring a new Speaker of Parliament,” Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Professor Stephen Adei, has said.

The academic said for the sake of “continuity”, the President should maintain Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye as Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

“I will maintain the present Speaker at least for now, and advise him that in about a year or two’s time, he should voluntarily resign,” he told Kojo Yankson on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Monday.

The issue of the next Speaker of Parliament as well as leadership has dominated the headlines.

Already names like Justice Dotse and Ayikoi Otoo have been thrown about as possible replacements for Prof Mike Ocquaye.

But the former GIMPA Rector, justified his reason for wanting continuity.

“There is too much turbulence at this time for you to now go and bring a different person,” he said.

Prof Stephen Adei said, “this is what I would have done straight away, but this is a case whereby I expect NDC will nominate somebody, NPP will nominate somebody, there will be a secret ballot.

He singled out previous leaders in the legislature whom he said will also do a good job if they are nominated.

“Many candidates from Papa Owusu Ankomah to Alban Bagbin all of them can be very good Speakers,” he said.