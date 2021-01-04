Support group, Loyalists of New Patriotic Party (LNPP), have thrown a new challenge to former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama.

The group is calling on Mr Mahama to publicly declare his willingness to respect the verdict of the Supreme Court ruling.

The group has also called on Mr Mahama to, irrespective of the outcome of the election petition hearing, accept the outcome in good faith.

On 4th December 2020, John Mahama signed a peace pact to declare he will abide by the outcome of the elections and not resort to violence if the elections do not go his way.

But, the group avers that Mr Mahama betrayed the very pact he signed with the post-election violence with a series of protests embarked upon by his party.

As a result, the NPP Loyalists say a re-assurance by the former President to abide by the court hearing has become necessary so as to hold him accountable should he loose the case.

The NDC has filed a Supreme Court petition to challenge the 2020 Presidential Election Results Declaration by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

The party seeks among others, a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.