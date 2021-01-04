Aside from 2020 being a year for drama and weddings, it was also a year many celebrities welcomed babies.

Fella Makafui and Medikal

Rapper Medikal and his wife actress Fella Makafui welcomed their first child in September 2020.

Island Frimpong as she is called came some months after he parents tied the knot in a traditional ceremony.

Medikal with his daughter

Victoria Lebene and Eugene Nkansah

Actress Victoria Lebene and her husband journalist Eugene Nkansah welcomed their first child on Monday, June 29, after a year of marriage.

The couple kept their pregnancy a secret. The actress shared some photos of her pregnancy after announcing her daughter’s birth on Instagram.

Sarkodie and Tracy

Rapper Sarkodie and his wife Tracy had come to the country with their second child after they had been stuck outside because of the pandemic.

Although the baby was shielded in the photos some fans took, Sarkodie showed off his son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo, on Father’s day.

#FathersDay Augustine Owusu Addo > Michael Owusu Addo > the “King” Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr aka “MJ” 😊🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/mxD5l2mPLl — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 21, 2020

Funny Face and Vanessa

Actor Funny Face and his baby mama Vanessa also welcomed a baby girl in November. The two were caught in a drama prior to welcoming the baby.

Yaw Siki

Hiplife artiste turned evangelist Yaw Siki also welcomed a baby with his wife.

Yaw Siki took to his Twitter handle in October to share the news with his fans and followers.

We thank God for a child , a new disciple of Christ 🙏🔥 pic.twitter.com/dSLKtqKInl — Yaw Siki (@Yawsikigh) October 31, 2020

Kaakie

A few days after her pregnancy photoshoot went viral it was reported that former Dancehall artiste Kaakie had given birth to her baby.

Reports indicated that she had welcomed a baby girl. She later shared a video from her gender reveal party.

Hollywood was also not without babies

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Singer Katy Perry and her partner Orlando Bloom welcomed a baby in August 2020.

She gave birth to s baby girl they named Daisy. Initially she had covered her pregnancy with big costumes while being a judge on America’s got talent.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik and his model girlfriend Gigi Hadid welcomed a baby in September 2020.

She had announced that she was expecting the baby five months prior.

Nicki Minaj

People Magazine reported that Nicki Minaj gave birth to her first child, with husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, in Los Angeles on October 1.

The rapper later announced she had given birth with a picture of her son’s feet.

On January 2, 2021, she shared the first full photos of her son to celebrate his three month birthday.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

“Game of Thrones” Sophie Turner star gave birth to her first child with pop musician, Joe Jonas in July 2020.

The couple has reportedly named their new daughter Willa, per TMZ.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner beamed at their little one (Picture: Backgrid)

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish welcomed a baby girl, Kaori Mai Hart, in Spetember 2020.

This is their couple’s second child together. They share a two-year-old son, Kenzo. Hart has two other children from a previous marriage.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry welcomed a baby girl, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

He shared the news with his followers and fans on Instagram.