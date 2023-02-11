Kumawood actors, Don Little and Yaw Dabo, have created a buzz on social media after a funny video of Don Little teasing Yaw Dabo for his height went viral.

In the video, Don Little, who looks smallish in nature, can be seen poking fun at Yaw Dabo, who was ironically a few inches taller than him.

The video started with Don Little expressing his love for Dabo and how much he misses him which Yaw Dabo replied with a broad smile and loud silence.

Don Little then proceeded to hug and pull Dabo’s attire as they engaged in a playful banter that left netizens amused. Little referred to Dabo as his short colleague at the later end of the video.

Many social media users have praised the two actors for their comedic timing and their ability to poke fun at themselves. The video has received thousands of views and comments, with many people expressing appreciation for the actors’ lightheartedness and their strong bond.

Don Little and Yaw Dabo have become well-known for their roles in various movies and TV shows, making a name for themselves with their humorous acting styles.

Fans of the two actors have praised them for making people laugh and bringing joy to their lives, even in the face of challenges.