Information reaching Adomonline.com indicates calm has returned to Dome Faase near Obom Domeabra after military personnel besieged the town over assault on two colleagues.

Hundreds of fear-stricken residents of Dome Faase fled following a clash that left a number of people, including two military personnel, injured.

The incident led to the deployment of more military personnel to the town.

READ ALSO:

Member of Parliament for Domeabra-Obom, Sophia Karen Ackuaku, made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem.

According to her, the information she had from the community indicated that as at 11:pm Wednesday night the military personnel had been withdrawn from the town.

“As at this morning, the information I got from the community was that the soldiers, who stormed the community, had left.

“This morning I have made calls and it was confirmed calm was restored around 12:am this dawn and the military are no more in the town,” she said.