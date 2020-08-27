Military invade Obom Domeabra after attacks
Information reaching Adomonline.com indicates calm has returned to Dome Faase near Obom Domeabra after military personnel besieged the town over assault on two colleagues.

Hundreds of fear-stricken residents of Dome Faase fled following a clash that left a number of people, including two military personnel, injured.

The incident led to the deployment of more military personnel to the town.

Member of Parliament for Domeabra-Obom, Sophia Karen Ackuaku, made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem.

According to her, the information she had from the community indicated that as at 11:pm Wednesday night the military personnel had been withdrawn from the town.

“As at this morning, the information I got from the community was that the soldiers, who stormed the community, had left.

“This morning I have made calls and it was confirmed calm was restored around 12:am this dawn and the military are no more in the town,” she said.