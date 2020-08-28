The first James Bond turned 90 on Tuesday, as difficult as that is to believe.

It’s true: Connery was born August 25, 1930, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The beloved actor, who starred as Agent 007 in the first Bond film “Dr. No” in 1962, hasn’t been on the Hollywood radar for years, but that doesn’t mean he’s not still a big star.

Social media celebrated his milestone birthday and The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw celebrated the actor and his career in a piece headlined “Sean Connery at 90: a dangerously seductive icon of masculinity.”

“As much as the Beatles, it was Connery’s charismatic Bond who kept alive Britain’s postwar amour-propre,” Bradshaw writes.

MORE:

“Does Britain appear to be waning pathetically on the world stage? Oh no. Britain is still powerful — but in secret, you see, like 007.”Connery’s career extended much more beyond the seven Bond films in which he starred.

He also appeared in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1964 classic film “Marnie “and won a best supporting actor Academy Award for his role in the 1987 mob/crime film “The Untouchables.”

His last credited role was voicing the main character in the 2012 animated film “Sir Billi.”In 2003 Connery gave an interview to Michael Parkinson and said he and his wife, Micheline Roquebrune, then in their 70s, “felt closer to three [years old].”

“Things come out in the paper and people talk about the ‘elderly’ and what have you and they are in their sixties,” Connery said. “Well where does that put us?”