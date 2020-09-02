Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has called for the immediate prosecution of those behind the violent clashes that took place at Dome Faase in the Obom-Domeabra constituency.

The Okyehene wants the supposed Mponuahene of Akyem Apedwa, Baffour Sarpong Kumankuma punished for his role in the incident.

In a statement issued by Secretary of the Akyem Abuakwa State, Dan Ofori Atta, the Okyenhene also called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take swift action against the purported chief that instigated the violence.

“We wish to state unequivocally, that Baffour Sarpong Kumankuma is not the Mponuahene of Akyem Abuakwa. He is not recognised and accepted as a Chief or a holder of any traditional authority in Akyem Abuakwa” the statement copied to Adomonline.com said.

The statement added that Baffour Sarpong Kumankuma “acted as a land guard in furtherance of his illicit and criminal profession related to unlawful sand winning, unauthorized sale of lands and violation of the order and enforcement of the public policy which has been his hallmark”.

Okyenhene added that the Mponuahene of Akyem Abuakwa “has time without number disrespected summons to appear before the Kyebi Executive Council to answer queries regarding his nefarious activities”.

Below is the full statement:

PUBLIC STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THIS IS WITH AUGUST ORDER OF THE OKYENHENE REGARDING THE INVASION OF DOME – FAASE IN THE OBOM-DOMEABRA CONSTITUENCY

It has become necessary and of immediate concern to react to news reports that a certain Bafour Sarpong Kumankuma purporting to be Mponuahene of Akyem Apedwa has attributed his unlawful conduct with regards to the invasion of Dome Faase to the Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

The news as reported by several media outlets represents a grave assault on the dignity of the Ofori Panin Stool.

On Tuesday 25th August, 2020, Bafour Sarpong Kumankuma with the assistance of thugs and hoodlums provoked an unneeded social conflict by unlawfully invading the village of Dome Faase in the Obom- Domeabra Constituency.

The Dome Faase incident has not the knowledge and or acceptance of His Majesty Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

We wish to state unequivocally, that Bafour Sarpong Kumankuma is not the Mponuahene of Akyem Abuakwa. He is not recognized and accepted as a Chief or a holder of any traditional authority in Akyem Abuakwa.

He acted as land guard in furtherance of his illicit and criminal profession related to unlawful sand winning, unauthorised sale of lands and violation of the order and enforcement of the public policy which has been his hall mark. He has time without number disrespected summons to appear before the Kyebi Executive Council to answer queries regarding his nefarious activities.

This point is to the effect that the Osagyefuo dissociates himself from the criminal incident at Dome Faase. Further to this, it must be made clear that there is no authorized associative responsibility to the person of the Okyenhene.

What is of immediate concern to the Ofori Panin Fie, is the resultant effect to disturb the immemorial unity and historic solidarity of Akyem Abuakwa and the Ga State. The Okyenhene wishes to assure the people of Dome Faase and the Ga State of his commitment to peaceful co-existence and harmony which has characterized the relationship between Okyeman and the Ga State.

Further to this point, I am directed to call on the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service to order for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

Signed D. M. OFORI ATTA STATE SECRETARY

CC: THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE HEADQUARTERS – ACCRA

THE GA TRADITIONAL COUNCIL