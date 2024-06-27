Dog meat sellers at the Konkomba market in Accra have expressed worry over the increasing cost which is affecting their businesses.

In an interview with Adom News, some meat sellers revealed the price of a live dog has significantly shot up in the past years.

At the moment, a live dog according to Bliangi Nlibi Kofi, goes for GH₵500 and it has affected their sales because they pass on the cost to consumers.

“We used to buy a dog per GH₵80 but now it is between GH₵400 to GH₵500. My boys always go to buy and come back complaining,” he said.

He attributed the hike to the prevailing economic hardships in the country.

“Our joint here is special especially when we boil and smokes it. Even some Members of Parliament and Ministers of State sends people to come and buy for them” Mr. Bilangi said.

Meanwhile, some consumers have said despite the price hike, they will continue to patronise the it.

Dog meat is one of the most popular delicacy in the Northern and Savannah regions. It is consumed by Frafra, Dagaare, Konkomba and other tribes.

The consumption has now spread to other parts of the country with some consumers insisting dog meat remains a special delicacy because of its good taste.

