Management of the Multimedia Group has warned the public against the use of Adom TV’s name and logo in a possible recruitment scam.

The warning was contained in a disclaimer issued and copied to the media by the Management of Adom TV, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group Limited.

“A group operating under the name, ADOM JOBS GHANA, is mimicking one of the Group’s television brands, Adom TV, and using same to engage in a Recruitment Process on social media, especially Facebook,” the disclaimer said.

The disclaimer warned the public to desist from doing any business with the group.

Below is a screenshot of the group’s post on Facebook:

Below is the full statement:

It has come to the attention of Multimedia Group Limited that a group operating in the name, ADOM JOBS GHANA, is mimicking one of its television brands, Adom TV, and using same to engage in a Recruitment Process on social media, especially Facebook.

The general public is hereby informed that Multimedia Group Limited has nothing to do with the said group and therefore wishes to advise the public against doing any form of business with this said group.

Any member of the public who does business with the persons behind this group, ADOM JOBS GHANA, does so at his or her own risk.

Thank you.

Management of Adom TV.

