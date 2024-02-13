Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Stephen Pambiin Jalulah has pledged to improve the road conditions from Ekye Amanfrom to Donkorkrom in Afram Plains to make them motorable.

He acknowledged the urgent need to address the challenge and assured that repairs would be swiftly undertaken for the benefit of road users.

The minister was speaking to Adom News in Tease, Kwawu Afram Plains South District during the inauguration of assembly members.

He urged the assembly members to collaborate with the District Chief Executive (DCE) and the Member of Parliament to promote development in the district.

“Today, I have been to Donkorkrom, and I have understood that the road is very bad, so I will speak with my boss, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Attah, and my engineers. We will look for ways to make the roads a bit better. If we cannot put in coal tar, we will find a way to make the road mutable, so that the inconveniences to drivers and motorists cease,” he said.

Mr Jalulah emphasised the importance of self-sacrifice when running for office, highlighting the commitment required to serve one’s constituency and country.

He noted that some members have served for four terms, and he encouraged them to continue giving their utmost support to the government’s initiatives.

