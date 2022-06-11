Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation and Member of Parliament for Juaben Constituency, Ama Pomaa Boateng, on Friday, 10th June, 2022 led staff and officers as well as other heads of departments of state agencies under the Ministry on behalf of the Sector Minister, Hon Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to plant seedlings in commemoration of the second edition of the Green Ghana day.

Addressing the media at the Ministry, the Deputy Minister, acknowledged the relevance of the occasion, stressing that, “this is part of efforts to recover the country’s lost forest cover and also enhance the quality of the air we breathe.”

She, therefore, urged the public to embrace the idea from government and be involved in any drive aimed at encouraging people to plant trees.

The Deputy Minister further said “it behoves on all of us to nurture the trees that we plant, take personal charge of them, water them and see that they are properly established.”

According to her, “MoCD is happy to be part of the green Ghana day. As part of our mandate, everything electronics is with us and we all know that from our cars, to our homes to what we study or work with, we use all these electronic gadgets. The resources used for these electronic gadgets are raw materials derived from our forest. Therefore, cutting down of trees or replacing them is one of the areas that we are very interested in.

“For instance, gold, silver, plastics, etc are all components that make up the gadgets that we use. And once trees are cut, that means that we are getting our resources in manufacturing these gadgets, so we need to replace them.

“In replacing them, our focus is on the electronic wastes, whether to recycle or to do the tree planting, but we are doing both. We will continue to create the awareness for all of us to know that once we live the digital life, whether we learn, work or play, we need to replace these raw materials that are being used for these electronic gadgets.”

“So with lots of pride, the Ministry is supporting the other Ministries and all Ghanaians to make sure that we replace the trees that are being cut and also make sure that we pay serious attention to climate change and as well educate the general public to know that whatever gadgets that we’re using has an effect on the trees that we are cutting down.

“We are very excited that all Ghanaians are onboard to make this a very eventful and successful program. MoCD with all our agencies have come together to make sure that we replace what is being cut down.”