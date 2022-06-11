A former aide of the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as ‘Sir John’, is accusing the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Adjabeng, of intimidation.

Mr Owusu, an executor of Sir John’s controversial Will, said he was nearly detained by a soldier after visiting the Special Prosecutor’s office to assist with investigations.

“The soldier held me and later told me, you have been cleared; I was shocked,” he fumed.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has frozen all assets of late Sir John as part of investigations. The office has commenced investigations into the acquisition of state lands and property that were contained in his Will.

This was after it emerged that the Will of Sir John contained some parcels of land at the Achimota Forest Reserve and the Sakumono Ramsar site.

Executors of the Will have been invited including Mr Owusu to assist with investigations.

However, Mr Owusu said the way the Special Prosecutor was operating in the matter is very suspicious.

He could not fathom why there are two executors yet he is the only one being haunted by the anti-corruption office.

“If Mr Kissi Agyebeng is listening to me, what crime have I committed? What crime? Is it a crime for me to walk with someone I love?” he fumed.

An aggrieved Mr Owusu said he is appalled by the way his

late boss is being ridiculed on the back of a published document purported to be his Will.

“Sir John should continue to rest in peace. I will never betray him,” he added.