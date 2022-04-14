Deputy Education Minister eats Jollof with students of St John's Grammar SHS

Deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour, on Wednesday paid a visit to the students of St John’s Grammar SHS.

The unannounced courtesy visit to the school enabled the Deputy Minister to be abreast with the school’s ongoing enrolment of fresh students.

He also inspected the newly completed Girls Dormitory.

Mr Fordjour took advantage of the visit and joined the students to have lunch at the dining hall. The meal for the day was Jollof.

In a tweet, the Deputy Education Minister also noted that he inspected the school’s kitchen facility and their food store.

“Yesterday, I paid an unannounced visit to St John’s Grammar SHS to check on ongoing enrolment of students and inspected the newly completed Girls Dormitory. I enjoyed lunch with students at the Dining Hall and inspected their kitchen facility as well as their Food Store,” he tweeted.