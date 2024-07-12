Former Asante Kotoko CEO, Samuel Opoku Nti, is confident that his team will upset Hearts of Oak in the inaugural Democracy Cup.

The highly anticipated match between Ghana’s two biggest clubs is set for Wednesday, July 17 at Accra Sports Stadium, kicking off at 18:00GMT, marking Ghana’s 30 years of democratic practice.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Opoku Nti, a club legend said Asante Kotoko is determined to achieve a historic third consecutive victory over their rivals.

“Of course, Asante Kotoko will beat Hearts of Oak on Wednesday that is why the club is signing quality players this time around,” he said on the Ultimate Sports Show.

Acknowledging past missteps, he credited the Interim Management Committee for rectifying errors, emphasizing Asante Kotoko’s ambition to secure three consecutive wins, a feat challenging for any team in any season against Hearts of Oak.

“Asante Kotoko wants to record three consecutive wins over Hearts of Oak which will be something difficult for Hearts of Oak to do in any season. There is a record that Hearts of Oak hold against Asante Kotoko and that is a 4-0 but I hope that record will be equalled,” he added.

Asante Kotoko enters the match on the back of consecutive wins against Hearts of Oak during the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Prior to the main event, Parliamentarians and former Black Stars players will also face off at the Accra Sports Stadium.