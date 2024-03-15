The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has blamed the delay in selecting a flagbearer for the 2024 elections to the refusal of former chairperson to step down despite a directive from the National Executive Council (NEC) for all national executives to do so.

Despite these challenges, the CPP aims to elect its flagbearer in July.

The party’s NEC, during a meeting on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023, instructed all national executives to step down for Party members to elect new national executives.

Though some of the executives including General Secretary, Nana Yaa Jantuah has complied with the directive, the Chairperson, Akosua Frimponmaa Sarpong Kumankuma is adamant.

She maintained that, the decision by the party’s NEC unconstitutional and challenged it in court.

The case has been ruled in favour of Madam Sarpong Kumankuma.

But the party’s Central Committee has debunked claims by the former chairperson that the court case has affected the decision of NEC.

Meanwhile, CPP’s interim spokesperson, Dr Akwasi Bosompem Boateng said they are resolved to unveil a flagbearer in July.

ALSO READ:

Four busted by EOCO over sophisticated mobile money and sim swap fraud

8 feared dead in ghastly accident on Kumasi-Techiman Highway

You don’t have the support of majority of NPP members – Nyaho-Tamakloe to Bawumia