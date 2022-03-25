The gold watch of Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, was reportedly stolen at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi yesterday.

A sports reporter, Osei Bonsu, who confirmed this on Adom FM’s Midday News, said the golden watch is worth thousands of dollars.

He said, captain Dede Ayew has said he has a big reward for anyone who finds the watch.

Though Dede Ayew has been suspended from the two-leg encounter with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, he flew in to support his teammates.

