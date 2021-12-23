Government through the Interior Ministry has declared Monday, December 27 and Tuesday, December 28, as public holidays.

In a statement dated December 22 and signed by Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, the Ministry stated that President Akufo-Addo, by Executive Instrument (E.I) took the decision “in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601).”

The Ministry further explained that the days have been declared as such because December 25 and 26, which mark Christmas Day and Boxing Day respectively, fall on the weekend.

Members of the general public, have therefore, been advised to observe the aforementioned days as public holidays throughout the country.