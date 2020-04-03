Singer Davido says he finally respects mothers for how they’re able to raise kids because it has been tiring for him after his fiancee tested positive for coronavirus.

Chioma is currently under medical care, recovering from her illness, hence Davido has no alternative than to take care of their son.

Posting a photo of himself looking exhausted, he had the caption:

Mothers Dey try ooo see my eyes lmao 😂😂😂 #waitingformommytocomeback.

Earlier, the musician disclosed how he had his family test for the novel virus where his wife tested positive:

Hey everyone ! I came back recently from America after postponing my tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby.

We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March.

Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby. We are, however, doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever.

She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this!

Love, D ❤️