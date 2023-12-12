Danywise Estate and Construction Limited has been celebrated for excellence in providing high-quality living spaces for students at the 2023 Ghana Property Awards (GAPOA).

The company emerged as the Best Developer of the Year 2023 – Students Accommodation category, based on its significant contributions to the enhancement of the student housing experience.

The awards event, held at the Accra International conference Center under the theme: “Housing Policy, Regulation and Evaluation Impact on Delivery”, honoured industry players who have excelled in the various categories of the scheme’s 15 years of existence.

Chief Executive Officer of the Danywise Estate and Construction Limited, Frank Aboagye Danyansah, speaking to Nhyira Fm’s Bernard Kusi-Appiah, appreciated the support for the company and the organisers for the recognition.

He said the award will spur him to do more in the industry in the years ahead.

Frank Danyansah said his company has proposed to build a 1,500-capacity student accommodation facility to be located within the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) community next year.

He urged the government as a major stakeholder to help industry players with relief packages to help address the country’s accommodation deficit.